Alyx Hilshey to perform at Sparta Ave. stage

The Sparta Ave. Stage will have another edition of 24 Karat Magic, featuring Vermont-based magician Alyx Hilshey at 1 p.m. Nov. 13.

Alyx is an accomplished magician and street performer, so she knows how to draw a crowd and entertain an audience. Alyx has performed at the Chicago Magic Lounge, headlined at Philadelphia’s Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater and was the feature performer at The Boston Magic Lab twice. She is well known in the magic community having performed her one-woman show and her lecture on her “magic philosophy” at national magicians’ conventions.

Not all magicians are men. Only 5 percent of all professional magicians in the U.S. are women. Interestingly, in the UK, that figure is 5 times higher at 25 percent.

“Seeing women performers that are as talented as Alyx, who work hard on technique and precision sleight of hand will only help influence more young women to explore the art form of magic” Sparta co-proprietor Diane Garsetti said. “We are excited to have her bring her one-woman show to the stage.”

Professional Magician Danny Archer and co-owner of the Smoke and Mirrors Magic Theater just outside Philadelphia is bringing Alyx back for a repeat show.

“Alyx is such a charming performer-not only is her magic solid and masterful, but she is also funny, witty and connects with the audience on a very personal level,” Archer said. “Working the streets, the challenge of busking and keeping a crowd has allowed her to develop a unique set of skills that compliment her style and personality beautifully.”

Tickets for Sunday afternoons show are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students and available at Spartastage.com. The doors open at 12:30 p.m., seating is limited. Please call 973-903-6052 for information.