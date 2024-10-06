Art exhibition opens Tuesday at SCCC

The Gallery at Sussex County Community College (Building C) is hosting the art exhibition, “Light Seizing, Beauty Chasing,” featuring paintings by contemporary Korean-born artist John Park.

The exhibition highlights the en plein air approach to painting, the process of painting outdoors in nature popularized by the French Impressionists.

“For me, painting is an expression of personal freedom, an emotional release and a dream by which I can immerse myself in,” said Park, a member of the Pier Plein Air Painters in Piermont, N.Y. ”My inspiration is drawn from nature as well as objects I see in outdoor settings.

“Light does not pose for the artist, it is fleeting. I find it both exciting and challenging trying to capture these momentary impressions and I strive to do it with strength, intensity and vitality.”

Park has been painting since his childhood when he began to study under the tutelage of the great landscape painter Jeom S. Nah in South Korea.

An opening reception for the exhibit will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Light refreshments will be served. The reception is free and open to the public.

The exhibit will continue until Monday, Nov. 4. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.