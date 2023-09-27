Artist to show work this weekend

Rita Joyce, a California-born artist with a career that spans more than 45 years, will show her work from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 at Industry Restaurant, 6 N. Village Blvd., Sparta.

Joyce, a Sparta resident, works predominately in oils and watercolors. She also uses mixed media and collage.

More than 100 paintings, prints, watercolors, oils and collage pieces will be in the Sparta exhibition. Joyce recently completed watercolors of the West Shore Gate House and the Manitou Island Gate House at Lake Mohawk in Sparta.

“Sharing my art with others is always a pleasure,” she said. “I love discussing my inspiration and technique as well.”

Her recent series “Float, Hue and Impression” reflects her connection to nature: the organic patterns of “Float;” the vibrant color palettes of “Hue;” and the textures and movement captured in “Impressions.”

Her passion stems from visual changes in topography, color, movement and light. She also is passionate about nature.

In 2000, Joyce was invited to create watercolor backgrounds for the Walt Disney Studios feature film “The Tiger Movie.”

In the 1990s, she was commissioned by the Pan American Museum Foundation to create paintings of its collection of pre-colonial Mexican masks and Amazon Indian feather work. The artwork was exhibited alongside the antiques.

Joyce attended Moorpark College, California Institute and Art Associates. She is a member of the Huntington Artists Guild.