Author to visit Sparta Books tonight

Author Jamie Brenner returns to Sparta Books, 29 Center St., to celebrate publication of her newest book, “A Novel Summer,” on Monday, July 15.

She will sign books from 6 to 7 p.m. She also will read from the novel, talk about the writing process and answer questions.

“It’s not summer without a visit from our friend Jaime Brenner. She is one of our store’s biggest champions and a popular speaker,” said Jennifer Carlson, Sparta Books owner.

“She always shares fascinating information about the publishing industry and her own experiences with writing.”

Brenner said, “I just always knew I wanted to be a writer. When I was growing up, my dad would take me out for breakfast on Saturdays. Next door to the coffee shop was a small bookstore and every Saturday I got a new book.

“I read it that week, and the next week I got a new book. All I wanted to do was read, and then I realized, if I could write novels when I’m older, someone out there could be feeling this way about my stories!”

Tickets include admission and a personalized copy of “A Novel Summer.” They cost $30 for hardcover or $19 for a paperback.

Tickets are available online at www.spartabooks.com or call 973-729-6200.