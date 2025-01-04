Bands playing hits from every decade

Friday, Jan. 10

John Murphy kicks off the evening with a set of classic rock, pop, blues and folk favorites at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

Shane Casey brings a mix of classic rock and folk to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m., delivering heartfelt ballads and energetic rock.

The Jukebox Trio takes the stage at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, with a lively selection of party rock hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

Simultaneously, Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., hosts Uncle Shoehorn’s Grateful Dead Invitational. This celebration of the Grateful Dead features two live sets and special guest jammers Steve Bernstein and Mike Manuele of Trouble Junction. Tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

Brian St. John, guitarist and singer-songwriter, begins his captivating performance at 8 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Brianna Peterson’s soulful performance begins at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House.

John Murphy brings another round of classic favorites to McQ’s Pub at 7 p.m.

Skyward Fall energizes Brick & Brew with its distinctive mix of ’90s covers and original rock at the same time. Covering artists from Radiohead and Foo Fighters to Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Godsmack, the band’s setlist pays homage to an era of unforgettable music.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Danny C hosts his 2025 Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm starting at 6 p.m. with the lively sounds of Some Guys & A Broad performing classic rock hits. Reservations recommended; call 917-734-5642.

Thursday, Jan. 16

At 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s presents David Kraai, a seasoned singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose blend of country, folk and rock is inspired by Gram Parsons, Neil Young and Bob Dylan. With heartfelt lyrics and rich melodies, his Americana style promises an evening of memorable music.

