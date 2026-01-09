Bernardo Sedlacek returns to Sparta for one-night magic show

The Sparta Avenue Stage will welcome back internationally acclaimed Brazilian magician Bernardo Sedlacek for a one-night performance Saturday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m.

Sedlacek is part of a new generation of magicians redefining close-up magic through intimate, intellectually engaging performances. Known for transforming a simple deck of cards into a theatrical experience, he blends psychology, philosophy and storytelling to create illusions performed just inches from the audience.

A sought-after performer and lecturer, Sedlacek has appeared in more than 20 countries across four continents and has been invited to prestigious, invitation-only magic conventions worldwide. He trained under renowned Spanish magician Dani DaOrtiz and continues to earn international recognition for his innovative approach to the art form.

The performance marks Sedlacek’s return to the Sparta Avenue Stage following a sold-out appearance in September 2023.

“He is a very entertaining and personable performer, which alone would make for a great show,” Sparta patron Colleen Walsh White said. “But his magic is truly mind-boggling. I don’t know how he does what he does — it’s amazing.”

The show will feature primarily card magic presented in an intimate table setting and is recommended for audiences ages 14 and older.