Cardon Raquet to perform at Lafayette House Saturday

Friday, Aug. 21

Starting at 6 p.m., the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, welcomes Erika Sherger and her Americana-inspired tunes to the stage.

At 7 p.m., Andrea Nies Duo performs at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, while Dave & John Acoustic brings upbeat songs to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284.

At Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, NYC-based musician and songwriter James Margolis performs covers of blues, folk, jazz, and soul classics as a duo at 8 p.m.

Also at 8 p.m., Steve Coombs delivers an acoustic set at the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Jeiris Cook plays the Sparta Farmer’s Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., for your morning stroll at 10 a.m. Also on at 10 a.m., ArrowPalooza! returns to Blue Arrow Farm in Pine Island, N.Y., for a full day of classic rock tribute bands; the event is rain or shine.

The Lafayette House welcomes Cardon Raquet for a 6 p.m. set, while Ciro Patti takes the stage at Mountain Creek’s Biergarten, 200 NJ-94, for their Summer Saturdays.

At 7 p.m., Brick & Brew welcomes Partners in Crime to rock out, while Skylands hosts PS Xperiment for a rock cover set.

Closing out the night at O’Reilly’s Pub, 271 Spring St., Rene Avilia takes the stage at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 23

There’s another chance to catch local musician Steve Coombs for a set at Skylands starting at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Open mic night is back at Krogh’s! Katy Gerhold hosts this special community showcase with sign-ups starting at 8 p.m., and songs starting at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Danny C’s TGIW Summer Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., kicks off at 4 p.m., with a show by Lost in Place!

Thursday, Aug. 27

Hamburg Fire Dept.’s Hot Rod Cruise Night, hosted by Danny C, welcomes the high-energy party band The CruZadors for a special show at 4:30 p.m. All proceeds go to the Hamburg Fire Dept. & Blue Arrow Horse/Animal Rescue.

Later at 6:30 p.m., high-energy acoustic guitarist and vocalist Nina Peterson brings her versatile songs to Krogh’s.