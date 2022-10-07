Chef Dorant wins chamber ‘Chopped’-style cooking contest

The 7th Annual Sussex County Day, held on Sunday, September 18 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, saw a record crowd of approximately 5,000 attendees.

The event featured an array of family activities, contests, delicious food, a classic car show, and a “Chopped” style cooking challenge along with displays from county municipalities. It also introduced residents to area businesses that participated with exhibits and vendor booths.

Chef Dorant Wolfe of Sparta, NJ, named the 2022 Chopped Sussex Champion for his tasty combinations of surprise market basket ingredients, is a private chef and owner of Truffles n Thyme. Wolfe, along with contenders Mark Chapman, owner and Chef at Chappy’s Cafe, Early American Tavern’s Chef Brian McDonald, and Chef Joseph Sanfilippo, each received baskets of locally sourced ingredients unknown to them to create a winning 3-course meal within the time given. The dessert basket, perhaps the most challenging, contained the unusual mix of pickles, pizza dough, peanut butter, and ricotta cheese. Relying on his classic French training and years of creating custom menus, Wolfe decided to caramelize the pickles with sugar, then season them with cinnamon and pumpkin spice. Using the pizza dough to create warm zeppole, he topped it all with a smooth, creamy mix of ricotta with a dash of peanut butter and apple. The unique take on the odd mix of ingredients was a standout that won him the top title.

“By changing the texture and expected look of an ingredient, we can take the meal to another level. That’s what I tried to do at Sussex County Chopped. No one expected warmly spiced, slightly sweet pickles for dessert. But they loved it” said Chef Dorant.

Apple pies are always a hit at Sussex County Day where slices from pies donated by area bakeries and supermarkets sell for $1 each. Branchville’s Yellow Cottage Deli and Bakery won the apple pie baking contest, which is open to professional bakers only.