Sparta High School students plan to raise money for the Sparta Food Pantry at the third annual Charity Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22 at the school, 70 W. Mountain Road.

Performing will be bands and vocalists, including the Drift; You, Changed; Adriana Davis; and Emily Molbury.

Admission is $10 a person.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Sparta Food Pantry.

For information, send email to the concert organizer, Ben Dykstra, at dykstrab@students.sparta.org