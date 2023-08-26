Concert planned today at museum

The Sparta Historical Society presents an outdoor concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 by the Long Hill String Band.

The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 27.

The band plays driving old-time music using fiddle, banjo, mandolin, upright bass and guitar.

Bring chairs, hats and picnic baskets.

No charge for members; the cost is $10 for nonmember adults.

“Exhibits Spotlight” also will be on display from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

A one-room schoolhouse exhibit circa 1890s that was created in the newly converted garage opened Aug. 13.

The restored wagon house will be open for visitors in the transportation exhibit, and the basement will be open for viewing the restored colonial kitchen and mining exhibits.

Admission is free.

The fall exhibit, on loan from archaeologist John Kraft, is “Lenni-Lenape Life.” It will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays from Sept. 10 through Dec. 10.

The Sparta Historical Society is at Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Drive way), Sparta.

For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to www.vankirkmuseum.org

For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

Funding has been made available in part by the NJ Council of the Arts through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.