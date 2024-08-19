Concert Sunday at museum

The Sparta Historical Society will present the Long Hill String Band in an outdoor concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at at Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use middle school driveway), Sparta.

The band plays driving old-time music with fiddle, banjo, mandolin, upright bass and guitar.

Bring chairs, hats and picnic baskets.

The concert is free to members and costs $10 for nonmember adults.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 8.

The society presents “Exhibits Spotlight” from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the museum.

The restored Wagon House will be open for visitors to see the transportation exhibit.

The converted garage also will be open, showing a one-room schoolhouse exhibit circa 1890s.

The museum basement will be open with the restored Colonial kitchen and mining exhibits.

Admission is free.

The fall art exhibit, “American Art Pottery: From New Jersey and Beyond,” will open from 1 to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays from Sept. 8 through Dec. 8.

For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.