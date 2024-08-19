x
Concert Sunday at museum

SPARTA. The Long Hill String Band will play driving old-time music in an outdoor concert.

| 19 Aug 2024 | 01:48
    The Long Hill String Band will perform Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum in Sparta. (Photo provided)
The Sparta Historical Society will present the Long Hill String Band in an outdoor concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at at Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use middle school driveway), Sparta.

The band plays driving old-time music with fiddle, banjo, mandolin, upright bass and guitar.

Bring chairs, hats and picnic baskets.

The concert is free to members and costs $10 for nonmember adults.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 8.

The society presents “Exhibits Spotlight” from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at the museum.

The restored Wagon House will be open for visitors to see the transportation exhibit.

The converted garage also will be open, showing a one-room schoolhouse exhibit circa 1890s.

The museum basement will be open with the restored Colonial kitchen and mining exhibits.

Admission is free.

The fall art exhibit, “American Art Pottery: From New Jersey and Beyond,” will open from 1 to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays from Sept. 8 through Dec. 8.

For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.