Concert today benefits church

A concert by Grammy nominee Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Field House on the Sparta Athletic Campus, 115 S. Sparta Ave. The doors open at 2 p.m.

The event will include a sing-along with puppets and Mr. Clown of PBS.

It will benefit the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta, its youth programs and the fight to end child trafficking.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-17. Buy them online at fpcsparta.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/2428591