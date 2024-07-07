Cotton performs Friday at park

Danielia Cotton returns to the Sparta Summer Concerts on Friday, July 12.

The free concert starts at 7 p.m. at Dykstra Park, 22 Woodport Road. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic.

If it rains, the show will move to the auditorium at Mohawk Avenue School, 18 Mohawk Ave.

Cotton’s new record, “The Mystery of Me,” has 10 tracks, featuring a mix of rock and soul. The songs range from the soaring “Set Me Free” to the deeply personal “Drink” and the upbeat “4 Ur Life,” which pulls inspiration from classic Motown as well as Sly and the Family Stone.

Cotton’s previous albums were “Small White Town” and “Rare Child.”

The Hopewell native first picked up a guitar at age 12, released her debut album in 2005, and has opened for Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks and Bon Jovi.

She is working on a new record and just released a new single called “Good Day.”

Part-Time Custodian, which is opening the show, is an indie rock band from New Jersey.

In the past few years, it has built a diverse catalog of songs.

The band has released two critically acclaimed EPs, “Crown in Afterglow” (2021) and “Vacant Valleys” (2023), and a single, “All Boxed In” (2024).