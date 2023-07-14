Dave Stryker Trio to play tonight

The Dave Stryker Trio will perform Friday, July 14 in a free summer concert in Dykstra Park organized by the Sparta Cultural Affairs Committee.

Dave Stryker is a world-renowned jazz guitarist with 35 CDs as a leader. He has worked as a sideman with Stanley Turrentine, Dizzy Gillespie and Freddie Hubbard among others.

He was voted one of the top jazz guitarists in the 2022 Downbeat Critics and Readers Polls for the 15th time.

Stryker’s five most recent CDs all have gone to No. 1 on the JazzWeek Radio chart. “Prime,” his most recent, features his longtime working trio of Jared Gold and McClenty Hunter fresh off a tour opening for Steely Dan.

The opening act Friday is the Brian St. John Band from Sussex County, led by the guitarist and singer-songwriter.

After a four year stint with his eponymous quartet, St. John is releasing his first solo record in eight years. He cites Joe Jackson, Steely Dan, Jason Isbell and Led Zeppelin as influences.

On Friday, July 21, singer/songwriter and storyteller Bruce Sudano will be making a rare appearance. His songs have been covered by many singers, including Michael Jackson, Dolly Parton and Sudano’s late wife, Donna Summer.

All shows are rain or shine; shows will move to the Mohawk Avenue School auditorium because of rain.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

For information, go online to www.spartaarts.org