Exhibit of art pottery open Sunday

The Sparta Historical Society exhibit “Art Pottery: From New Jersey and Beyond” will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

For 150 years, there were two pottery centers in the United States: Trenton and East Liverpool, Ohio. The exhibit displays art pottery made in both locations.

Admission is free. The museum is at 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta.

For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to vankirkmuseum.org

Speaker on Nov. 14

Kristin Muller, executive director of Peters Valley School of Craft in Layton, will speak at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Sparta Presbyterian Church.

She will discuss Peters Valley’s pottery heritage and show some of her and Peters Valley’s art pottery works.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own piece of pottery for show and tell.

Light refreshments will be served.