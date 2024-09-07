Fall exhibit highlights art pottery

The Sparta Historical Society’s fall exhibit “America Art Pottery: From New Jersey & Beyond” will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

For 150 years, there were two pottery centers in the United States: Trenton and East Liverpool, Ohio. The exhibit will display work from both art pottery manufacturers.

Admission is free.

The exhibit will be open on second and fourth Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. through Dec. 8.

For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

The museum is at 336 Main St. (Rte. 517, use Middle School Drive way), Sparta. For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to vankirkmuseum.org

Talk on Sept. 12

The society also will host a talk by longtime member Brian O’Neill at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 in the Sparta Presbyterian Church Hall, 32 Main St.

O’Neill will discuss his 29-year Army career. It began when he was 19 in 1960 and enlisted in the New York State National Guard. He retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1989.

His tales range from humorous to sad to frightening.

Light refreshments will be served.

Members admitted for free; the cost for nonmembers is $10.

Concert on Sept. 15

The Brass Quintet & String Quartet of the New Sussex Symphony will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

They will play classical and popular musical pieces.Bring a chair, hat and picnic basket for the outside performance.

Sparta Historical Society members are admitted for free. The cost is $10 for nonmembers.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 22.

Funding for the society has been made available in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.