Family magic show Saturday in Sparta

Thomas Solomon and Joe Garsetti will present a special 24 Karat Family Magic Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave.

Solomon has entertained audiences worldwide with death-defying escapes and innovative illusions. His career spans theater, corporate productions and television appearances. In September, he will headline at the Chicago Magic Lounge.

Garsetti, co-proprietor of Sparta Avenue Stage, is known for his warm comedic style and awe-inspiring illusions with doves. He has performed at state fairs across the country and wowed corporate crowds with his award-winning close-up magic.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Special family price for this show only is $50 for four tickets.

They may be purchased online at sparta-avenue-stage.square.site