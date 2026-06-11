Festival to benefit local charities through partnerships

Several local charities and community organizations will benefit from fundraising opportunities and partnerships during the Rock, Ribs and Ridges Festival, scheduled for June 26-28 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

Festival sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka will donate $1 for every cocktail sold during the event to Father John’s Animal House in Lafayette, up to a maximum contribution of $2,500.

Founded in 1999 and rebuilt in 2012, Father John’s Animal House provides shelter, care and adoption services for homeless animals. According to the organization, the shelter places more than 800 animals each year after ensuring they are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before adoption.

Members of the Future Farmers of America also will participate in the festival by directing visitors to general admission parking areas. The organization promotes leadership development and career readiness in agriculture and related professions.

The Frankford Township Fire Department will once again manage the festival’s alcoholic beverage concession operation. Volunteer firefighters have participated in the effort for the past 11 years, using proceeds to support the department’s operations and emergency response services.

Festival organizers said a number of other organizations have benefited from partnerships with the event over the years, including the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, Sparta Education Association, Newton Board of Education, Future Business Leaders of America, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, Branchville Rotary, the H.E.L.P. Foundation and Teen Challenge New Jersey.

The annual festival combines live music, barbecue vendors and family activities while providing fundraising opportunities for nonprofit organizations throughout the region.