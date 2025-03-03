From Dead hits to top blues acts

Friday, March 7

JP sets the mood with a performance of acoustic rock and blues at 6 p.m. at Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

Paul Derin spins vinyl for his Booze & Grooves night at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, starting at 7 p.m.

Ron Ossi delivers a performance of rock covers at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, starting at the same time.

Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., hosts Uncle Shoehorn’s Grateful Dead Invitational Jam, Orange County’s premier Dead night. Members of the tri-state’s top Dead bands, including Ryan Marks of the 710 Experiment and Matt Price of TeeVee Allstars, join the classic lineup for an unforgettable night of two full sets, a curated dinner and local craft vendors. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

Don Elliker brings his finger-style Americana and bluegrass sound to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 8 p.m.

For fans of classic country-rock, Pure Prairie League takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., with its signature sound that influenced generations of country-rock artists. The band’s storied career includes the multiplatinum album “Bustin’ Out,” featuring the hit “Amie,” and its latest release, “Back On Track.”

Wraps up the night with a fun round of karaoke at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Saturday, March 8

The North Jersey Blues Society’s Women’s History Month Celebration begins at 4 p.m. at the Stanhope House, 45 Main St. It features powerhouse blues acts Regina Bonelli, Debra Devi and the Outcrops, each bringing a unique take on blues, rock and soul. Tickets for the special show may be purchased online at northjerseybluessociety.org

Victor Fiore delivers acoustic classic rock at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, also at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Nina Peterson provides dinner entertainment at Lafayette House.

Kobi & Al perform an acoustic set at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew.

And Snake Oil Willie brings classic rock ‘n’ roll energy to Milk Street Distillery, also at 7 p.m.

Everclear, one of the defining alternative rock bands of the ’90s, takes the stage at the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. Since forming in 1992, the band has released 11 studio albums, sold more than 6 million records and delivered hit singles such as “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine” and “I Will Buy You a New Life.”

Sunday, March 9

Angry Erik Brewing welcomes Maribryd at 2:30 p.m. for an afternoon of acoustic folk rock.

The Newton Theatre transforms into a disco dream at 7 p.m. as the Australian Bee Gees take the stage. This high-energy tribute to one of music’s most iconic groups delivers a Vegas-style experience packed with classic hits, such as “Staying Alive,” “You Should Be Dancing” and “How Deep Is Your Love.”

Wednesday, March 12

Danny C kicks off his third annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm with Maggie’s Clan, a seven-piece Celtic band hailing from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Known for its rousing instrumentation and spirited performances, the band is making its only area appearance, making it a must-see event. Limited seating and advance tickets ($15 a person) are required; text 973-809-3649 for reservations.

The Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, hosts Ray Sikora’s Karaoke Night at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 13

The Homestead Rest invites musicians of all levels to its Acoustic Open Mic Night, kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or trying out new material, this welcoming space is perfect for sharing your music.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub presents a solo performance by Erika Sherger at 6:30 p.m. A northern New Jersey singer-songwriter, Sherger blends indie folk and Americana influences into her deeply personal songwriting, drawing comparisons to Stevie Nicks and Linda Ronstadt.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com