Get ready for the Sparta Renaissance Festival

The fifth annual Sparta Renaissance Festival is ready to poor some mead and joust for glory on the weekends of September 10 and 11 and September 17 and 18 at Camp Sacajawea (844 White Lake Road, Sparta).

The event will feature a variety of entertaining characters, with special shows planned for each weekend. Crow the songbird will be delighting audiences with his tales of adventure, set to music. The wandering monsters will play Celtic folk music sure to inspire some knee slapping shanty singalongs. The enchanting sounds of Erika the harpist will transport you back in time.

The first weekend will feature the king’s jousting tournament, while the second weekend will have the Knights of Sussex battle for greatness in a sword fight. Other performances include the magic of Daniel Greenwolf, who mixes magic with theatrical storytelling and Irish music. Vixens En Garde will perform the comedies of Shakespeare, with a bit of a twist. Karnevil’s comedy/danger show demonstrates the resilience of the human body as he performs amazing bodily feats only a human blockhead can get away with. Other magicians, sorcerers, fools, entertainers and misfits will entertain and delight audiences of all ages.

Of course,a side from the variety of entertainment, the faire will also feature vendors selling their wares to weary travelers.

A full lineup of events, performers, vendors, as well as ticket rates and discounts, can be found at spartanjrenfaire.com.