Holiday party today at Sparta museum

The main floor of the Sparta Historical Society’s Van Kirk Homestead Museum will be decorated in a vintage holiday style Sunday, Dec. 8.

The community is invited to visit the museum from 1 to 4 p.m.

Keyboardist Joyce Simmons will play holiday music from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and there will be light refreshments.

Sunday is the last time that the museum will be open this year and the final day to see the fall exhibit, “American Art Pottery: From New Jersey and Beyond.”

Admission is free. For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

The museum’s first floor and basement will be open to visitors with updated permanent exhibits. Docents will be in the mining and kitchen exhibits.

For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to vankirkmuseum.org

The museum will be closed from January through March. The spring exhibit will open Sunday, April 13.