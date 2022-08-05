Kelley Swindall coming to Sparta Summer Concert Series

The Sparta Summer Concert Series brings country music to the stage on August 12th with the arrival of country cantadora Kelley Swindall.

The oldest of seven children, Swindall was born and raised in Stone Mountain, Georgia, where she grew up listening to the music of Kris Kristofferson, Patsy Cline, and Johnny Cash on the way to church every Sunday morning, because that’s what her Daddy listened to. The rest of the week she listened to the Atlanta classic oldies station, because that’s what her ride listened to. When she was old enough to drive herself, she added Petty & Dylan to the mix.

After high school, she moved NYC to study acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, but got sidetracked when a break up with a musician inspired her to write a few songs, in an attempt to win him back. It worked, but by then she had come to the conclusion she was better off with just her and her songs and not him.

Drawing from her Southern roots, her style is described as “a blend of soulful and bluesy folk coupled with a witty, gritty, classic country sensibility.” Her debut studio album “You Can Call Me Darlin’ If You Want” is out now on NYC-based Velvet Elk Records.

Don Kincaid is opening the show. A former Sparta native, Kincaid honed his songwriting craft in the Hill Country of Texas and in the Picker’s Circle in the state’s iconic town of Luckenbach. The now Warren County resident travelled back to New Jersey to where his journey started. Gathering a formidable group of musicians and friends, they recorded their first album “Whiskey and Women.”

Now working on the second (yet untitled) album, Kincaid was quoted saying, “We used to be a country band with a rock and roll problem, to a rock and roll band with a country problem. Either way. It all comes from the heart and life experiences.”

Bring family and friends, lawn chairs and picnics, and enjoy an evening of great music. All shows are free and will go on rain or shine, starting at 7 p.m. outdoors at Dykstra Park, 22 Woodport Road, Sparta. The concert will move inside the Mohawk Ave School in case of inclement weather. Visit spartaarts.org for more information and updates.