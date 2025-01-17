‘Little Women’ runs through Jan. 26

North Star Theater Company will present “Little Women” by Kate Hamill, adapted from Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel, on two weekends this month.

The show will run Jan. 17-19 and Jan. 24-26 at Dover Little Theatre, 69 Elliott St., Dover.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for students, senior citizens and military. They are available online at northstar.ludus.com

“ ‘Little Women’ by Kate Hamill is the classic story with a bit of a twist ... creating more depth to the characters to make them more relatable, adding an element of humor and blending in the right touch of humanity for today’s audience,” said Christa Piper, the show’s director.

The cast for Jan. 17-19 includes Gavin Bermingham of Andover, Franklin residents Michael Majewski and Scott Tomlin, Jenn Gallagher of Hamburg, Linda DeNude of Hopatcong, Sparta residents Dalia Nicole Samantha Safanov and Kristine Simmons, Lia Pila of Stillwater, and Vernon residents Jason Cahill, Michelle Dester and Lydia Rivera.

The cast for Jan. 24–26 also includes Nicole Verga of Hardyston, Hana Kachersky of Sparta, Elena Spagna of Stockholm and Leanna Mentone of Vernon.

The production is made possible in part by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.