x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Live music and holiday Events fill weekend lineup

Music. Sussex County’s long weekend lineup features dozens of live music events from Nov. 21–26, with performances across local breweries, restaurants, distilleries, and venues leading up to a packed Thanksgiving Eve celebration.

Lafayette /
| 14 Nov 2025 | 11:50
    <b>OC5</b>
    OC5 ( Photo courtesy OC5)

Friday, Nov. 21

Kick off the evening with Brian McLoughlin’s solo dinner set at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15. Over at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Paul Derin (of Uncle Stump) hosts Booze & Grooves starting at 7 p.m., spinning vinyl records for a laid-back night of music and drinks.

If you’re in the mood for dancing, head to Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., for a Freestyle Music Party with DJ Frankie Cutlass at 7 p.m., the legendary artist, producer, and DJ will be spinning freestyle hits all night long. At the same time, Mix Tape Meltdown rocks Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23, with their high-energy mix of rock favorites.

Later on, James Margolis takes the stage at 8 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, delivering an eclectic blend of blues, folk, jazz, and soul originals and covers. Rounding out the night, Yesterday, A Tribute to The Beatles performs at 8 p.m. at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., bringing their internationally acclaimed show to Sussex County with spot-on renditions of the Fab Four’s timeless hits.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Saturday starts bright and early at the Sparta Farmer’s Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., where Gabby Toledo performs a 10 a.m. solo set to start the morning.

In the afternoon, Gerry Arias brings his folk and blues stylings to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., for a 4 p.m. set. Later on, Nina Peterson fills the Lafayette House with her melodic pop and singer-songwriter tunes at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Black Radish Trio keeps things lively at Milk Street Distillery with an eclectic mix of reggae, blues, funk, rock, and soul. Over at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, DUG the Band returns with their signature blend of classic rock and ’90s alternative hits, while Brick & Brew hosts High Strung Band, who deliver a dynamic mix of classic and southern rock favorites for a Saturday night sing-along.

Sunday, Nov. 23

On Sunday, Brian McLoughlin brings his folk and acoustic rock repertoire to Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m., while over at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, Dave & John Acoustic take the stage at 3 p.m. for a laid-back set of familiar tunes and harmonies.

Wednesday, Nov. 26 - Thanksgiving Eve

The night before Thanksgiving, promises a packed schedule of local favorites to kick off the holiday. Danny C’s Wednesday Concert Series hosts a Thanksgiving Eve Party featuring OC5 at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, for a festive start to the evening.

At 4:30 p.m., Steve Coombs brings his folk, rock, alternative, and bluegrass stylings to Angry Erik Brewing. Sing your heart out at 6:30 p.m. during Karaoke Night with Ray Sikora at The Homestead Rest, 294 N Church Rd., or head to Milk Street Distillery where the Mike Lawlor Banned returns at 7 p.m. for their annual Thanksgiving Eve Party, always a crowd favorite.

Also at 7 p.m., Parkway Anthem rocks Brick & Brew delivering an energetic set that’s sure to keep the pre-holiday spirits high.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com