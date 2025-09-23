Live music: Tributes to Seger, Stewart planned

Friday, Sept. 26

Sue Polcer brings her sound to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

The Flower Power ’60s Dance kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Sunset View Farm, 27 Pierce Road, Lafayette, turning the flower stand into a nostalgic celebration of that decade. There will be live music from the era, line-dance lessons, trivia and plenty of groovy fun. Period attire featuring beads, chokers, tie dye and all things Janis Joplin is encouraged, and guests are welcome to bring picnics and beverages.

Sick Star Nation cranks up the energy with its cover-band favorites at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, at 7 p.m.

Cat Treats returns to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at 8 p.m.

“Hollywood Nights,” the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, rocks the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., with a powerful nine-piece ensemble at the same time.

Indie folk artist Ryan Yingst, visiting from Philadelphia, takes the stage at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, for a set blending folk, soul, blues and rock, also at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Scott Ringle sets the soundtrack for a morning of local shopping at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

Parachute Adams, whose Americana-inspired “TrOutlaw Country” sound mixes country, folk and rock with original songs, performs at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House.

The Brian St. John Band plugs in at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, at 7 p.m., delivering its signature electric jam style.

Fully Loaded, New Jersey’s premier female-fronted party band, lights up Brick & Brew, also at 7 p.m.

And John Cain performs a solo set at McQ’s Pub at the same time.

“Tonight’s the Night: Celebrating the Music & Legacy of Rod Stewart” brings together singer Rob Caudill, legendary drummer Carmine Appice and saxophonist Katja Rieckermann for an unforgettable tribute to Stewart’s greatest hits and high-energy live shows at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre. Tickets may be purchased at skypac.org

Wednesday, Oct. 1

ROCKtober begins at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. Gates open at 4 p.m. for hot rods, food trucks and family-friendly fun before Iron Cobra takes the stage from 6 to 9 p.m. with its high-energy arena rock show.

At 6:30 p.m., the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church St., Sparta, hosts another night of karaoke with Ray Sikora, keeping the midweek energy alive.

Thursday, Oct. 2

Starting at 6 p.m., Industry Kitchen & Bar, 6 N. Village Blvd., Sparta, welcomes Carolyn Jackson to the stage for its Sunset Thursdays.

Krogh’s follows at 6:30 p.m. with singer-songwriter Chris Wilhelm, whose uplifting Americana and folk rock blends heartfelt lyrics with infectious melodies from his nine-album catalog, including the acclaimed “This Too Shall Pass.”

The evening crescendos at 8 p.m. with Eric Johnson’s Texaphonic Tour at the Newton Theatre. A Grammy-winning guitarist lauded as one of the greatest players of his generation, Johnson blends rock, blues, jazz, fusion and more in a show that has captivated audiences worldwide for more than four decades.

