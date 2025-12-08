Local musician trades mattress sales for full-time music career

Jeiris Cook, a Sussex County musician and songwriter, released his new single, “Unbreak My Heart,” in November, marking another milestone in his unconventional journey from mattress salesman to full-time musician at age 37.

Cook, who has balanced family life with his music, described the turning point that prompted the career shift.

“I was caught in a daily routine that was eating me from the inside out,” he said. “A camping trip with my son was the final catalyst. I decided then and there to learn enough guitar to play a song around a campfire. From there, it’s been a snowball of events, and I’ve never looked back.”

Music has been part of Cook’s life since age 5, inspired by long road trips singing with his family. Though a lifelong vocalist, he only picked up the guitar at 36 years old. Largely self-taught, he credits school choirs and musicals, as well as learning from his musical idols, for shaping his style.

Reflecting on his past career, Cook said, “When I worked in retail, most of my hours were nights and weekends. My schedule as a working musician now is exactly the same, but I get much more enjoyment creating and performing music.”

Cook also volunteers with Musicians On Call, performing in medical facilities to bring music to patients facing illness or hardship.

“It lifts my spirits to share my gift with others,” he said.

Songwriting entered Cook’s life early, with some of his first compositions created as part of a high school quartet.

“The trick was making it work with my instrument,” he said.

His upcoming single, “Unbreak My Heart,” co-written with Kevin Rockhill, tells the story of a relationship on the brink of collapse.

“My hope is that it’s therapeutic for listeners. Sometimes you have to let emotions flow in order to move forward,” Cook said.

Cook’s recording process combines remote collaboration and at-home production.

“Kevin is an insanely talented producer, and even though we never met in person for this track, it just works,” he said.

Looking ahead, Cook hopes to perform on larger stages and open for national acts. He recently opened for the Blind Boys of Alabama at the Morristown Performing Arts Center and has performed multiple years at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Though the career comes with challenges, particularly missing family events, Cook said the opportunities outweigh the difficulties.

“I love the new chapter of my life,” he said. “All of the cool opportunities, meeting talented musicians, performing for audiences—it’s everything I hoped for. The biggest challenge is balancing family life with a gigging schedule, but my support system helps.”