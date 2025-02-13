Lodato to speak to art society today

Artist Caitlin Lodato will be the guest speaker at the Sussex County Art Society’s meeting at noon Thursday, Feb. 13 at Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

All are welcome.

Lodato will focus on infusing light into paintings. She relishes the challenge of capturing the visual perception of light in a two-dimensional medium.

Lodato and her husband own Hazy Moon Studios in Denville. She teaches and curates art in addition to producing her own works.

The Sussex County Art Society has served artists in the county since 1964.

Besides inviting guest artists to demonstrate in various media at its monthly meetings, members hold informal critiquing sessions.

Members exhibit their art in the municipal buildings of Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey Council of the Arts/Department of State/County Partnership Block Grant Program administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.