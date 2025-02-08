Magic show Saturday in Sparta

“Bending Reality,” a close-up magic show for only 20 guests in tiered seating, will be presented Saturday, Feb. 15 at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave. N.

The show features New York City magician Eric DeCamps, fresh off his off-Broadway success, “Pure Magic.”

Opening will be Joe Garsetti, who will showcase several new, humorous sleight-of-hand tricks.

Shows are at 5 and 8 p.m. They are recommended for those age 18 and older.

A welcome reception with complimentary refreshments will begin 30 minutes before the show. The audience may bring drinks as well.

Tickets are $40. Purchase them online at sparta-avenue-stage.square.site