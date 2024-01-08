Magic show Sunday at Sparta Avenue Stage

Kyle Purnell, one of the East Coast’s premier close-up parlor magicians, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 at the Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave. N.

Purnell, with his signature red eyeglasses, is a magic inventor who markets and shares his ideas with Penguin Magic, Vanishing Magic and other magic distributors.

In the past couple of years, he has introduced more than a dozen original magic effects available for magicians worldwide to purchase.

Recently, he appeared as one of the featured lecturers at the Blackpool Magic Convention in England. He also has appeared on Penn and Teller’s CW television show “Fool Us.”

Tickets to the show Sunday are $25 for adults and $20 for senior citiaens and students.

For information and tickets, go online to spartstage.com or call 973-903-6052.

This event is made possible by Sparta Stage, a nonprofit organization formed to educate and promote performance arts in general with an emphasis and prominence placed on supporting the art of magic and prestidigitation.