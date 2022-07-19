Mark your calendars for guitar legend Adrian Belew

On Saturday, August 6, at 8 p.m. Adrian Belew with grace the stage of the Newton Theater (234 Spring Street, Newton) for an evening of fan favorites that encompass Belew’s distinguished career. This rock legend has worked with super stars of the rock world, including Frank Zappa, David Bowie, Talking Heads, Laurie Anderson, Paul Simon and King Crimson.

In fact, Belew first appeared on the guitar-world radar when he toured with Frank Zappa in 1977 who later said, “Adrian reinvented electric guitar.” He also was the guitarist, songwriter, and frontman of King Crimson for over 30 years.

Belew is noted for his unique use of guitar effects that give him a signature sound that has influenced today’s guitarists. He has also produced over 20 solo records. His 25th solo record, titled “Elevator,” under Bliss Entertainment, will be his first digital album release. His single, “a13,” can be streamed now at ingrv.es/a13-y4a-5.

For tickets to Belew’s Newton Theater performance, visit skypac.org/adrian-belew, or call 973-940-6398.