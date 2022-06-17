Mountain Creek Waterpark opens June 25

Summer is here, and with it the desire to cool down and relax. Mountain Creek Waterpark recently announced its official opening date as Saturday, June 25. The park will be open all summer through Labor Day daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The park provides a vast lineup of rides, with something for the whole family to enjoy, including the Colorado River Rapids, Zero G, High Tide Wavepool and Canyon Cliff Jump, along with an assortment of family friendly rides and attractions for younger children. Full day tickets start at $39.99, and season passes at $69.99, which can be purchased online at MountainCreek.com/Waterpark. Advance online reservation is required.

If slipping and sliding are not for you, the park also features ziplines ranging from 200 to 1,500 feet in length, suspended high above the very top of Mountain Creek, with guided tours showcasing the entire mountain with stunning and panoramic views. This activity is for anyone between 60 and 270 pounds and at least 48 inches tall.

“We’re excited to announce the annual opening of Mountain Creek Waterpark,” said Trish McLeod, director of Resorts Marketing & Sales, Mountain Creek Resort. “We know many people across the New York metro area have been looking for ways to spend time outdoors after a cold winter. We’re confident the resort’s waterpark and zipline tours will provide guests with fun ways to cool off and beat the heat in the outdoors this summer.”

For those looking for a summer job, the park is also seeking to fill positions in a variety of departments, from full-time mountain operation positions to seasonal lifeguards, sous chefs, guest experience ambassadors and more. Employees also receive complimentary all-access pass, free housing for those who qualify and discounts on food, beverages, retail, rentals and hotels. Mountain Creek Waterpark will also cover the cost of lifeguard certifications, meaning anyone can apply for seasonal lifeguard positions regardless of what training, if any, they’ve had.

Mountain Creek Waterpark is located at 200 Route 94, Vernon. For more information about tickets or employment, visit mountaincreek.com.