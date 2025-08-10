Museum open today

The Sparta Historical Society presents “Exhibits Spotlight” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10 and 24 at Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway).

The restored wagon house will be open for visitors to see the transportation exhibit. Also open will be the garage converted into a one-room schoolhouse circa 1890s.

In addition, the museum basement will be open for visitors to see the restored Colonial kitchen and mining exhibits.

Admission is free.

For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to vankirkmuseum.org

The fall science exhibition, “Tree-mendous,” will be open on second and fourth Sundays Sept. 14-Dec. 14.

For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.