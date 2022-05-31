Music Festival ‘AmbroPalooza’ planned to celebrate Sparta coach Robert Ambrosino

A musical extravaganza dubbed “AmbroPalooza,” named in honor of the late Sparta teacher Robert Ambrosino, will take place at The Walpack Inn in Layton, NJ, on Saturday June 11 (rain date Sunday June 12), from noon to 10 p.m.; doors open at 11 a.m.

The event organizer, who just goes by Rostafa, described Ambrosino and his family as integral members of Sussex County and northwest New Jersey. Ambrosino was known for his athleticism during his time at Sparta High School, and later at the University of Delaware. After graduating, he went on to help his family’s business Jerry’s Seafood Market for a while, and then branched off to teaching and coaching at Sparta and Dover high schools.

Ambrosino died last September, but continued giving, donating his organs to four people in need.

On October 31 of last year, Ambrosino was celebrated both at Sparta High School’s football field and the Lake Mohawk Country Club. But that was just the beginning, in Rostafa’s eyes.

In an email correspondence, Rostafa wrote, “Despite it being a powerful unifying event, it seemed to feel it wasn’t enough to honor Rob’s memory. Around the first week of January, I called Rob’s wife Kristina, to ask for her blessing in doing a bigger event to pay tribute to Rob and all of his many contributions to his communities.

“My team is composed of mostly Rob’s friends who knew him best that have been working on a music fundraiser to raise money for scholarships in Rob’s name that will be given to selected exceptional students pursuing careers in the arts and athletics. These eventual scholarships will be awarded to students who attend both Dover and/or Sparta high schools, respectfully, due to Rob teaching, coaching, and mentoring at both during the course of his life.”

Some of the musicians scheduled to perform at this fundraiser event include Rainbow Full Of Sounds, Lil’ Bastad, Rostofa & Company, Terri Smith Hammer Band, Uptown Getdowns, and Mike Cohan’s Renditions Band.

There will also be a variety of food and drink vendors, plus free parking. Current Dover and Sparta students can enter free; students not from those schools can get in for $10. For everyone else, the cost is $40. Tickets can be purchased at the event website, ambropalooza.com, or by calling 201-463-9363.