New exhibit opens Saturday at art museum

The Skylands Museum of Art’s new exhibit is “The Phantom of the Opera,” a collection of 25 original oil paintings by French surrealist artist Anne Bachelier.

Bachelier’s works, inspired by Gaston Leroux’s novel, will be on display from Feb. 1 to April 30.

The temporary exhibition will be open to the public each Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

The museum is at 15 Route 15, Lafayette.

Admission to the exhibit is included with a suggested $10 per person free-will donation.

A grand opening event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Visitors are encouraged to wear costume masks.

For information, go online to skylandsmuseum.org/events/phantom-of-the-opera

Bachelier’s works are expected to return to France in 2025.

Her oil paintings were painted in 2007 in anticipation of Neil Zukerman/CFM Gallery’s 2009 publication of Leroux’s novel “The Phantom of the Opera” with Bachelier’s paintings illustrating the original text.