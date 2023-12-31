New Year’s Eve magic shows tonight

For the first time in its 10-year history, the Sparta Avenue Stage will be hosting a New Year’s Eve magic performance.

Shows will be at 7 and 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 and will feature the award-winning sleight-of-hand artist Eric DeCamps.

He will be joined by his friends: escape artist Thomas Solomon, illusionist/puppeteer John Bundy and magician Joe Garsetti.

Proprietor Diane Garsetti said, “It is really a terrific line-up of performers with great credentials. Eric has produced his own off-Broadway show, “Pure Magic;” Thomas has starred in his own TV special, “Solomon, the Escape Artist,” on the BBC; and John Bundy has performed illusions all over the world. We are looking forward to watching their different styles come together on New Year’s Eve.”

Light snacks will be complimentary at the 7 p.m. show. After the 10 p.m. show, guests are invited to stay for a reception to ring in 2024.

Co-proprietor Joe Garsetti said guests also are welcome to bring refreshments.

The theater will be set up cabaret-style with small tables and with an overhead camera that projects the close-up magic on a screen above the performer.

DeCamps, who is based in New York City, said, “I am looking to spending New Year’s Eve with my magician friends who are all accomplished performers and with the Sparta Stage crowd who have been so receptive in the past. What a great way to ring in 2024 and celebrate the new year.”

Tickets are $40 a person and may be purchased online at spartastage.com

Call 973-903-6052 for information.

The event is made possible by Sparta Stage, a nonprofit organization formed to educate and promote performance arts in general, with an emphasis and prominence placed on supporting the art of magic and prestidigitation.