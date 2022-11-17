No Strings A Capella to entertain lunch guests

Sparta Historical Society’s second holiday lunch featuring returning special guests, “No Strings A Cappella” on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m., who will entertain our lunch guests with holiday cheer.

This program, opened to the public with prior made reservations, will be held at the Sparta Ambulance Building on 14 Sparta Ave. Sparta Historical will also have a table of Holiday & Victorian jewelry on display provided by Joyce Simmons for your viewing pleasure.

“No Strings A Capella” of Sussex County NJ was formed in August 2013. They will serenade us with spiritual, classical and popular holiday songs.

Preceeeding the presentation, at noon, a complete lunch with your choice of sandwich, salad and cupcakes will be provided by ShopRite Catering. Tickets are $40 for members and $45 nonmembers. Reservations are required and payment, made payable to Sparta Historical Society, and must be received by Wednesday, Nov 30. Mail to Sparta Historical Society, PO Box 312, Sparta, NJ 07871. With the delay in mail delivery, we ask that you email Sparta Historical of your intent to attend so that you are confirmed in our headcount deadline of Nov. 30.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at The Van Kirk Homestead Museum at 336 Main Street (Rte. 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta.