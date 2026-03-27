Nobody Famous headlines busy Friday night of live music

Friday, April 3

Starting at 6 p.m., Nick Keena kicks off the entertainment at The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, with a solo set, while at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284, Not My Fault performs.

Sean Henry brings his acoustic set to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, at 7 p.m.

Nobody Famous brings a classic rock sound to The Beacon, 453 River Styx Rd., at 8 p.m.

Also at 8 p.m., New Jersey singer-songwriter Sherin & Friends brings a bluesy and soulful sound to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza.

Saturday, April 4

John Stanley brings acoustic rock to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., at 4 p.m. At 6 p.m., Rene Avilia performs at the Lafayette House, while Scott Ringle brings his own sound to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape at the same time.

At Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., the Iron Mountain Blues Band brings their multigenerational talent and traditional blues and rock and roll at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, PS Xperiment takes over at Skylands at the same time.

At 8 p.m., Eyes of the Nile: Ultimate Tribute to Iron Maiden takes the stage at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. Come see for yourself a faithful recreation of the band, featuring hits and deep cuts! Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

End the night with a blend of punk, funk, and alternative jams with Sean Henry at O’Reilly’s, 271 Spring St.

Wednesday, April 8

Danny C’s concert series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., welcomes Duck Face! Plus more fun with Duck Face: Adult Easter Egg Hunt & “Best” Easter Bonnet Contest with prizes for Men’s and Women’s winners.

At 6:30 p.m., Ray Sikora kicks off his karaoke night at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church St.

Thursday, April 9

Felix and the Cats return for a 6 p.m. set at Blue Arrow Farm, while Rich Ortiz brings his solo acoustic sound to Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 North Village Blvd. Hear Rick Winow band his mix of acoustic classic rock and originals starting at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s.