Outdoor concert Sunday at museum

The Brass Quintet & String Quartet of the New Sussex Symphony will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum.
They will play classical and popular musical pieces.
Bring a chair, hat and picnic basket for the outside performance.
Sparta Historical Society members are admitted for free. The cost is $10 for nonmembers.
The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 22.
The museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 with the fall exhibit “America Art Pottery: From New Jersey & Beyond.”
Admission is free.
The museum at 336 Main St. (Rte. 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta. For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to vankirkmuseum.org
The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Sundays through Dec. 8. For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.
Funding for the society has been made available in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.