Outdoor concert today at museum

The Brass Quintet & String Quartet of the New Sussex Symphony will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

They will play classical and popular musical pieces.

Bring a chair, hat and picnic basket for the outside performance.

Sparta Historical Society members are admitted for free. The cost is $10 for nonmembers.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 22.

The museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 with the fall exhibit “America Art Pottery: From New Jersey & Beyond.”

Admission is free.

The museum at 336 Main St. (Rte. 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta. For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to vankirkmuseum.org

The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Sundays through Dec. 8. For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

Funding for the society has been made available in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.