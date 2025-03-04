Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
Entertainment
Photos: 10th annual Xpose exhibition
Newton
/
| 04 Mar 2025 | 06:46
Megan Mahfoud with her photo ‘Wolf vs. Spider,’ which won Best in Show in the 10th annual Xpose exhibition. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
Elaine Norman in front of her photo ‘Entranced,’ which won the Cityscape/Architecture Award.
Lisa Burghart with her photo ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring,’ which won the People/Pets Award.
Marv Kaminsky with his photo ‘Painted Rose,’ which won the Open Award.
Sam Cheung with his photo ‘007,’ which won the Still Life Award.
The 10th annual Xpose exhibition is on view at the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council’s gallery in Newton.
Sara Carlson in front of ‘Cat in Alley.’
Jim Caiazzo and Frank Urbaniak in front of ‘Wolf vs. Spider.’
Joe Fontana, executive director of the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.
Don McGurgan pets a dog, Molly.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
best in show
2
Megan Mahfoud
3
Newton
4
photography
5
Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council
6
Xpose exhibition
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED