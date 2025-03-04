x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Photos: 10th annual Xpose exhibition

Newton /
| 04 Mar 2025 | 06:46
    Megan Mahfoud with her photo ‘Wolf vs. Spider,’ which won Best in Show in the 10th annual Xpose exhibition. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Megan Mahfoud with her photo ‘Wolf vs. Spider,’ which won Best in Show in the 10th annual Xpose exhibition. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Elaine Norman in front of her photo ‘Entranced,’ which won the Cityscape/Architecture Award.
    Elaine Norman in front of her photo ‘Entranced,’ which won the Cityscape/Architecture Award.
    Lisa Burghart with her photo ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring,’ which won the People/Pets Award.
    Lisa Burghart with her photo ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring,’ which won the People/Pets Award.
    Marv Kaminsky with his photo ‘Painted Rose,’ which won the Open Award.
    Marv Kaminsky with his photo ‘Painted Rose,’ which won the Open Award.
    Sam Cheung with his photo ‘007,’ which won the Still Life Award.
    Sam Cheung with his photo ‘007,’ which won the Still Life Award.
    The 10th annual Xpose exhibition is on view at the Sussex County Arts &amp; Heritage Council’s gallery in Newton.
    The 10th annual Xpose exhibition is on view at the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council’s gallery in Newton.
    Sara Carlson in front of ‘Cat in Alley.’
    Sara Carlson in front of ‘Cat in Alley.’
    Jim Caiazzo and Frank Urbaniak in front of ‘Wolf vs. Spider.’
    Jim Caiazzo and Frank Urbaniak in front of ‘Wolf vs. Spider.’
    Photos: 10th annual Xpose exhibition
    Joe Fontana, executive director of the Sussex County Arts &amp; Heritage Council.
    Joe Fontana, executive director of the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.
    Don McGurgan pets a dog, Molly.
    Don McGurgan pets a dog, Molly.