Quilts exhibit will be on display Sunday

Sparta Historical Society presents “Quilts: More Than Meets the Eye” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 27 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

The spring exhibit, curated by Jenise Sileo, focuses on the history, art and trends in quilting.

It showcases 40 quilts with a spotlight on the Van Kirk Crazy Quilt and the Nyack Album Quilt (1854) from the Mount Tabor Historical Society. The exhibit also displays Egyptian and Hawaiian quilt techniques.

There also is a scavenger hunt and other activity sheets.

Admission is free.

Gabrielle D’Italia, a fiber artist whose art is displayed, will talk at 2 p.m.

There is a new permanent exhibit on the second floor about the Lenni-Lenape. It was created by the purchase of the traveling exhibit of John Kraft, an archaeologist/anthropologist.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway.

For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to vankirkmuseum.org

The quilts exhibit will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays through July 27.

For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.