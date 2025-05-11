Quilts on display today

The Sparta Historical Society’s exhibit “Quilts: More Than Meets the Eye” will be on display from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 11 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

The exhibit, curated by Jenise Sileo, focuses on the history, art and trends in quilting.

It showcases 40 quilts with a spotlight on the Van Kirk Crazy Quilt and the Nyack Album Quilt (1854) from Mount Tabor Historical Society.

It also displays Egyptian and Hawaiian quilt techniques.

The quilts are display in every room of the museum - each with a corresponding theme. There is a scavenger hunt and other activity sheets.

Admission is free.

Barbara Thomas, a quilter from Sussex County Fair, will give a talk at 2 p.m.

The Van Kirk Homestead Museum at 336 Main St. (Rte. 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta.

For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to vankirkmuseum.org