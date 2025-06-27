Rock, Ribs and Ridges Festival is this weekend

The 15th annual Rock, Ribs and Ridges Festival, featuring Southern/classic rock bands and finger-licking barbecue and fixin’s, will be June 27-29 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

George Thorogood, a five-time Grammy winner, and the Destroyers will perform Sunday night.

Headlining the bands Friday evening are Orleans and Atlanta Rhythm Section.

Performers on Saturday include Hall of Fame rockers Grand Funk Railroad, Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Artimus Pyle, Black Stone Cherry, the Matt Coffy Band and Six Gun Sally.

On Sunday, the Allman Betts Band, the Weight Band and singer/songwriter Mattie Schell will perform.

The line-up of pitmasters includes newcomers Big Bubba Lou’s BBQ of London, Ontario; Texas Lightning BBQ of Amarillo, Texas; Smokin’ Mo’s Southern BBQ of Sandyston, Rhythm & Ribz Smokehouse of East Orange and Bruiser’s BBQ of South Hadley, Mass.

Chicago BBQ of Burr Ridge, Ill., returns to defend its title as winner of the Optimum People’s Choice Award last year.

Advance general admission tickets are $40 for Friday and $60 each for Saturday and Sunday. A three-day pass is $135.

They may be purchased online at rockribsandridges.com