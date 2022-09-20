SCCC to hold faculty art exhibit highlighting their fields of discipline

The Visual and Performing Arts Department of Sussex County Community College will be presenting its first exhibition of the fall semester, entitled “FACULTY EXPO,” highlighting the works of the college’s visual arts professors. FACULTY EXPO opens on Friday, September 23, at 6 p.m. in the SCCC Art Gallery. The gallery’s opening reception is free and open to the public. In addition, the college’s Culinary Institute will serve light refreshments.

The faculty will feature over 20 works of art in the new exhibition. The works on display show an array of faculty talent, expertise, creativity, and exploration from artists actively working in their fields of discipline.

“Our esteemed professors not only teach our art students, but they are also working, award-winning professionals, and at any given time, their works can be seen throughout galleries and museums, locally, nationally, and even internationally,” said Daniel Cosentino, coordinator of the Visual and Performing Arts Department at SCCC. “Each piece tells a greater story of the time and commitment given to their discipline outside the classroom and the connections they make in their field.”

The mediums used in the show include photography, textiles, fashion, graphic arts, acrylic, oil painting, installations, sculpture, photography, and mixed media.

The professors whose selected works featured in FACULTY EXPO include: Michael Hughes, Daniel Cosentino, Janet Cunniffe-Chieffo, Denise Sivulich, Taylor Cacici, Staci Cocuzza, Renee Collins, Joseph Guerriero, and James Jeffreys.

Throughout the year, the Visual and Performing Arts Department will showcase visiting artists and culminate in the student art exhibition as part of an arts festival.

FACULTY EXPO will be on view during the College’s open hours from the opening on Friday, September 23 at 6 p.m. through closing on Friday, November 4. Sussex County Community College is located at 1 College Hill Road in Newton. For more information, visit sussex.edu.