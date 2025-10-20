Shaun Cassidy to play Newton Theatre

Friday, Oct. 24

John Jeb will sets the tone for a cozy dinner crowd at Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, bringing his signature acoustic charm to the evening at 6 p.m.

At Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, Dave & John Acoustic will return at 7 p.m. for a lively night of uptempo acoustic covers and feel-good vibes. At the same time, the Owls and Lions Trio will bring their heartfelt harmonies and folk-pop sound to Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23.

Cat Treats take over McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover-Sparta Rd., at 8 p.m. for a night of high-energy rock favorites. Also at 8 p.m., guitar virtuoso Marc Rizzo, best known for his work with Ill Niño, Soulfly, and his solo jazz-rock projects, will deliver a powerhouse instrumental performance at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza.

The legendary Shaun Cassidy will take the stage at 8 p.m. at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., to perform his new live music and storytelling show, The Road to Us, a blend of nostalgia, storytelling, and timeless pop hits. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

The Wrecks will close out the night with a full-throttle rock party to The Beacon, 453 River Styx Rd., at 9 p.m., a must for anyone looking to “party like a Wreckstar.”

Saturday, Oct. 25

Start the morning at the Sparta Farmer’s Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., where Richard Meier will provide the soundtrack for market-goers at 10 a.m. with his easygoing acoustic set. In the afternoon, Tom Carpenter will deliver acoustic rock and folk tunes at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., beginning at 4 p.m.

Later in the evening, Sue Polcer will return to Lafayette House at 6 p.m. for an intimate performance, while at the same time, Jack Romano and the Romanaires will bring a mix of country and popular cover favorites to the Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden. Halloween festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with Wonderloaf’s Halloween Party at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., featuring classic rock covers from Zeppelin to Heart, plus a costume contest with prizes.

Brick & Brew will host their Halloween Party with a performance by Miss Demeanor at 7 p.m., while Tennessee Honey Band, an acoustic-driven country group mixing new and ‘90s hits, perform at McQ’s Pub. For a concert experience, The Newton Theatre, will present The Man in Black at 8 p.m., where Shawn Barker channels Johnny Cash with stunning accuracy, from his baritone voice to his iconic stage presence. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Sunday afternoon will bring a relaxed close to the weekend’s music lineup. At Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr. Brian McLaughlin will deliver an acoustic rock and folk set beginning at 2:30 p.m., followed by Dylan Little at 3 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden for a laid-back afternoon filled with local sounds.

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Midweek music fun will start at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., where Danny C’s Concert and Cruise Night brings Wonderloaf to the stage starting at 4 p.m., the perfect pairing of live rock and classic cars. Later, those looking to join the entertainment themselves can head to The Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Rd., for karaoke night, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30.

Felix and the Cats will bring their lively, crowd-pleasing set back to Blue Arrow Farm. Then, at 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub hosts Scott Heath’s Hardcases, a unique solo performance featuring Heath’s mandolin, whistle, and multi-instrumental flair that keeps audiences captivated both visually and musically.

Editor’s note: Send information to Stefani M.C. Janeilli at themicnj@gmail.com

-Stefani M.C. Janelli