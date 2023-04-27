Show about Girl Scouts founder is tonight

Actress and historian Carol Simon Levin, will perform her one-woman show “Crazy Daisy: Juliette Low, Intrepid Founder of the Girl Scouts” on Thursday, April 27.

The show had been scheduled in March but Levin was diagnosed with COVID-19 that morning.

“Crazy Daisy” will be presented by the Sparta Historical Society at 7 p.m. at Sparta Presbyterian Church, 32 Main St. After the show, refreshments will be served.

Those attending will have a chance to ask questions about Low.

There is no cost for historical society members; tickets are $10 each for nonmembers.

For information or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com

Funding has been made available in part by the NJ Council of the Arts through the County Art Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.