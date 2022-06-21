x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Sneak into your neighbor’s veggie patch July 31

Chester. Dirt magazine’s annual Kitchen Garden Tour returns Sunday, July 31, featuring a jam-packed day of garden peeping, followed by a farm-to-table celebration at Meadow Blues featuring locally crafted beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres.

Orange County NY /
| 21 Jun 2022 | 04:10
    From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ticketholders visit the best backyard veggie patches throughout Orange and Sussex Counties. Afterwards, the fun continues at The Kitchen Garden Tour’s after party, where attendees enjoy local beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres at Meadow Blues’ outdoor Blues Garden in Chester, N.Y.
    From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., ticketholders visit the best backyard veggie patches throughout Orange and Sussex Counties. Afterwards, the fun continues at The Kitchen Garden Tour’s after party, where attendees enjoy local beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres at Meadow Blues’ outdoor Blues Garden in Chester, N.Y.
    Equipped with a map featuring photos and descriptions of each garden, ticketholders spend the day hopping from one veggie patch to the next.
    Equipped with a map featuring photos and descriptions of each garden, ticketholders spend the day hopping from one veggie patch to the next.
    Gardener Frank Hennion welcomes attendees into his backyard where he grows garlic, kale, asparagus, peppers, lettuce, rhubarb, zucchini, oregano, peas, cucumbers, dill, pumpkins, tomatoes, and more.
    Gardener Frank Hennion welcomes attendees into his backyard where he grows garlic, kale, asparagus, peppers, lettuce, rhubarb, zucchini, oregano, peas, cucumbers, dill, pumpkins, tomatoes, and more.
    From 5-7 p.m., attendees attend the after party at Meadow Blues, where they meet up with the gardeners, vote for their favorite veggie patches, and enjoy local beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres.
    From 5-7 p.m., attendees attend the after party at Meadow Blues, where they meet up with the gardeners, vote for their favorite veggie patches, and enjoy local beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres.

Zucchini, tomatoes, honeybees, berries: your neighbors are growing entire produce aisles in their backyards – and on Sunday, July 31, you can see them all at Dirt magazine’s Kitchen Garden Tour.

Now in its eighth year, the tour features the very best backyard and community food gardens in Orange and Sussex Counties. Map-in-hand, ticketholders hop from one veggie patch to the next from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., learning new tips from gardeners along the way.

At 5 p.m., the after party begins. Ticketholders and gardeners meet up at Meadow Blues in Chester, N.Y. for a farm-to-table celebration, where they vote for their favorite gardens while enjoying locally crafted hors d’oeuvres, beer, and wine.

“It inspired my husband and me so much that we completely re-landscaped our flower garden,” said past attendee Diane R. “We really enjoyed the day.”

Limited tickets are available now at kitchengardentours.eventbrite.com or by calling 845-469-9000 extension 325.

Know someone with a sweet garden?
Enter your garden, or nominate a friend’s, to be a stop on the Kitchen Garden Tour on Sunday, July 31 by visiting KitchenGardenTours.com. Click “Enter a Garden” and upload a photo and short description to enter. The Kitchen Garden Tour is all about celebrating backyard food growers, so all entries must be gardens that focus on growing fruit and vegetables.