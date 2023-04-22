Solo magic show tonight at Sparta Avenue Stage

Magician Eric DeCamps will present his solo show, “Pure Magic,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave.

“Pure Magic - A Performance in Contemporary Conjuring” is a repeat performance of DeCamps’ sold-out show presented in July 2021 at Sparta Avenue Stage.

The 85-minute show is recommended for ages 14 and up.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be available; patrons are welcome to bring their own.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for senior citizens and students. To buy tickets, go online to https://sparta-avenue-stage.square.site/

“Pure Magic” is a sophisticated, humorous and unforgettable introduction to the art of magic and sleight of hand.

Directed by the MAC Award-winner Bob Fitch, the show is an immersive interactive experience that leaves audiences with a lasting appreciation of the art form of close-up magic.

DeCamps is one of New York’s premiere close-up magicians. Familiar objects, such as a champagne glass, a few silver dollars, a silk cord and a deck of playing cards are a few of the objects that he uses to perform the seemingly impossible.

He began creating his one-man show in 2007, first working with director Steve Ciuffo and later with Fitch. He first performed “Pure Magic” at The Metropolitan Room in New York and later had an extended run in Manhattan.

DeCamps was voted Magician of the Year by the Society of American Magicians and is only the second person in the 119-year history of the society to earn the prestigious Gold Medal for Excellence for Close-Up Magic. He is also the recipient of the distinguished Milbourne Christopher Award for Close-Up Magic.

Comedy show

On Saturday, April 29, New York City-based Looney Bin Comedy Club and the Sparta Avenue Stage will present an evening of Stand-up Comedy and Magic.

The headliner, comedian Tom Anzalone, is known for his quick and quirky musical impersonations of Elvis, Elton, Springsteen and countless more.

His television appearances include “America’s Funniest People” on ABC and the Showtime Comedy Club Network.

Joining Anzalone will be the comedy magic of Joe Garsetti and funnyman host Tommy Hilcken.

Garsetti’s magic will leave the audience mystified and baffled.

Hilcken’s comedy mixes one-liners and ad-lib statements for non-stop laughs with audience participation.

The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. It is recommended for ages 18 and older.

Refreshments will be available; patrons are welcome to bring their own.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at https://sparta-avenue-stage.square.site/