Sparta author writes children’s book

Sparta resident Jennifer Eck recently published a children’s book focused on finding hope from Heaven that loved ones are still with them.

After the loss of both her father and father-in-law, she and her hdhusband and I faced the challenge in trying to explain it to our young children. The losses felt compounded- not only did they both lose our fathers, but their children would never know a grandfathers love.

Someone told her to “look for the signs” and they began to treasure “hellos from Heaven” in the form of butterflies, cardinals, coins and rainbows. I started journaling. Over time that morphed into a photo journal of many amazing signs from heaven that she and herr children and I encountered.

It became a beautiful collection which she printed into photo books and placed into dad’s memory box. Six years later, that photo journal evolved once again into a children’s book. I have beautifully used our experience to create a gentle and heartwarming approach to a difficult life circumstance.

Eck taught at Mohawk avenue School from 2004-10 and she and her hansband have lived in Sparta since 2012. Her husband is an lde at first Presbyterian Church. Their three children are homeschooled.