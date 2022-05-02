Sparta Stage to host 2nd annual film festival

The 2nd Annual New Jersey Documentary Film Festival will take place at The Sparta Avenue Stage in Sparta from May 13-15.

The festival features over 26 different documentaries, both feature length and short films including several homegrown films from New Jersey locals.

The festival will offer a wide variety of different documentaries from all over the world including films from Singapore, Canada, Australia and Armenia.

The festival offers a wide variety of documentaries for many interests including the feature From GOOD HOMES: Charlie Loves Out Band.

Festival officials said they are excited to screen a film about a band from Sparta.

A story of the band From Good Homes! Through decades of performing, in small bars in northern N.J., to some of the biggest venues, supporting some of the biggest artists, the music of From Good Homes persists. This film uncovers the musical and social influences of the late-1980s and 90s that fueled this band’s long journey on Friday, May 13, 7:30pm

The Hit, Saturday, May 14, 4:30 p.m.

Working with the world’s leading accident reconstruction engineers, a team of national-award-winning journalists spent three years reinvestigating a fatal crash where NASCAR racing legend Tony Stewart killed a young competitor. New evidence exposes how money, power, and fame may have corrupted a small-town justice system.

Landis, Just Watch Me

The closing night feature is extraordinary! One of the most inspirational films you will ever see. LANDIS; JUST WATCH ME Born without hands and feet, Landis Sims attempts to beat the odds and make his high school baseball team. Filmed over a 7-year period, Landis shows the world what can happen when you believe in yourself and never give up. Landis and his family will show you the true meaning of strength, heart, faith, and sheer will.

The Troll Under The Facebook Bridge.

When a man named Matt came to St. Joseph Missouri, no one knew how he would use social media to disrupt the lives of so many people. This documentary looks at how people can get away with doing incredible amounts of damage with little to no consequence. Even when they threaten to commit acts of terrorism at nuclear facilities.

Many of our films will be followed by a Q&A with the film makers and subjects of the film following each screening.